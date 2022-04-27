English
    Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE


    MACA’s 1QCY22 performance was an all-round beat, led by strong revenue and profitability in the EU and robust margin in India. Improving supplyside issues, new orders, and the possibility of an improvement in demand for 2Ws and Tractors in India, coupled with a pass-through of cost, will lead to a sustained improvement in performance over the next 12 months.  We raise our CY22/CY23 EPS estimate by 29%/12% to account for an improvement in revenue and EBITDA margin in India and the EU business.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR280/share (13x Mar’24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 27, 2022 04:53 pm
