172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mahindra-cie-target-of-rs-165-motilal-oswal-5999531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra CIE; target of Rs 165: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra CIE recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra CIE


Mahindra CIE (MACA)'s adverse operating performance in 3QCY20 was attributable to weaker revenue in India and restructuring cost in EU. While it is focusing on new orders / exports in India, it is also cutting cost to reduce breakeven points for the EU business. We marginally cut our CY21E EPS to factor in lower revenue growth. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR165 (13x Sep'22 consol EPS).



Outlook


The stock trades at attractive valuations of 12.7x/10.3x CY21E/CY22E consol. EPS. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR165 (13x Jun'22 consol EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra CIE #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.