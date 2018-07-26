App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive, target Rs 281: Vinod Nair

Operating margin improved by 120bps at 14.7 percent due to superior geographical mix and cost control initiatives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Vinod Nair

Geojit Financial Services

Mahindra CIE Automotive is among the top global forging players with a strong presence in both Europe and India. Revenue for the quarter grew by 29 percent YoY largely driven by strong European sales of 32 percent & India business growing at 26 percent YoY.

Operating margin improved by 120bps at 14.7 percent due to superior geographical mix and cost control initiatives. Going forward, new launches from the key customer and healthy order book from European subsidiary will drive growth for the company. We expect consolidated revenue to grow at 16 percent CAGR over CY17-19E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 02:06 pm

