you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE Automotive has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE Automotive


Mahindra CIE’s consolidated revenues grew 29.4% YoY to Rs 1973 crore vs. estimate of Rs 1773 crore. Its operating margin expanded 125 bps YoY to 14.7% post margin expansion in India & European operations Revenues from India [standalone + Bill Forge (BFL) + gears business] grew 26% YoY to Rs 802 crore. The growth mix is at - 15% from its existing customers, 6% from higher realisation (passed on higher steel prices) and 5% from business of new clients. EBITDA margin expanded 189 bps YoY to 15.7% due to cost and operational efficiency Revenue from Europe grew 32.1% YoY to Rs 1182 crore mainly due to 1) positive exchange rate impact of 15% and 2) constant currency growth of 17%. EBITDA margin at 14% expanded 76 bps YoY after MCI had a positive impact of 100 bps on steel price increase agreement with customers applied retrospectively from January 2018 Standalone topline grew 45% YoY to Rs 650 crore. EBITDA margin was up 300bps YoY to 12.5%. Reported PAT grew 148% YoY to Rs 44 crore CIE Automotive acquired an additional 5% stake in Mahindra CIE for ~Rs 478 crore (average of Rs 252/share), increasing its stake to ~56%.


Outlook


MCI is a multi-locational & multi-technology business with engineering capabilities & manufacturing facilities of its own & its subsidiaries globally. Its consistent focus on cost rationalisation would improve EBIT margins >10% & RoCE to ~16% in CY19E. We value MCI at 9x CY19E EV/EBITDA multiple and maintain our target price of Rs 280 with BUY rating. Key risk will be pace of electric vehicle (EV) adoption (as 19% of its revenue is exposed to EV risk) and ongoing trade war that may impact its performance.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Recommendations

