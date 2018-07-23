Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE Automotive

Mahindra CIE’s consolidated revenues grew 29.4% YoY to Rs 1973 crore vs. estimate of Rs 1773 crore. Its operating margin expanded 125 bps YoY to 14.7% post margin expansion in India & European operations Revenues from India [standalone + Bill Forge (BFL) + gears business] grew 26% YoY to Rs 802 crore. The growth mix is at - 15% from its existing customers, 6% from higher realisation (passed on higher steel prices) and 5% from business of new clients. EBITDA margin expanded 189 bps YoY to 15.7% due to cost and operational efficiency Revenue from Europe grew 32.1% YoY to Rs 1182 crore mainly due to 1) positive exchange rate impact of 15% and 2) constant currency growth of 17%. EBITDA margin at 14% expanded 76 bps YoY after MCI had a positive impact of 100 bps on steel price increase agreement with customers applied retrospectively from January 2018 Standalone topline grew 45% YoY to Rs 650 crore. EBITDA margin was up 300bps YoY to 12.5%. Reported PAT grew 148% YoY to Rs 44 crore CIE Automotive acquired an additional 5% stake in Mahindra CIE for ~Rs 478 crore (average of Rs 252/share), increasing its stake to ~56%.

Outlook

MCI is a multi-locational & multi-technology business with engineering capabilities & manufacturing facilities of its own & its subsidiaries globally. Its consistent focus on cost rationalisation would improve EBIT margins >10% & RoCE to ~16% in CY19E. We value MCI at 9x CY19E EV/EBITDA multiple and maintain our target price of Rs 280 with BUY rating. Key risk will be pace of electric vehicle (EV) adoption (as 19% of its revenue is exposed to EV risk) and ongoing trade war that may impact its performance.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.