you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE Automotive has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE Automotive


Mahindra CIE Automotive (MCI) reported a subdued Q2CY19 performance. Consolidated sales were at Rs 2,142 crore, dragged by ~12% decline in Indian sales (like-to-like) and flattish Europe business performance. MCI consolidated Aurangabad Electricals (AEL) while reporting Q2CY19 numbers. Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 269.4 crore, with attendant EBITDA margins at 12.2%, down 80 bps QoQ. Standalone revenues for Q2CY19 came off spectacularly, dropping 16.8% YoY to Rs 541 crore with margins at 10.0%, down 250 bps QoQ. Consequent standalone PAT was at Rs 23.3 crore, down 47% YoY.


Outlook


We expect sales, EBITDA and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, 9.5% and 13.9%, respectively, in CY18-20E, with attendant margin improvement in tow. We believe the disappointing performance in Q2CY19 is not indicative of a structural worsening of the company’s prospects. MCI’s healthy return ratios (~14% RoCE) and ~7% FCF yield also provide valuation comfort. We value MCI at Rs 230 i.e. 7.5x EV/EBITDA on CY20E numbers (implied P/E at 13.5x on CY20E; 10% discount to its long period average of ~15x forward P/E). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Recommendations

