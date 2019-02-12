Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 878: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 878 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


M&M's performance over Q3FY19 missed our estimates, with operating margins at 12.4%, as against PLe of 13.3%. The recently launched Marazzo has been received well, with order book currently at ~13k units, however the overall decline in overall passenger car market especially in the UV segment has hampered M&M's existing UV portfolio. M&M's Tractor and Pick-up segment continue to do well, however the rural demand has been a little tepid in comparison to H1FY19 and after a high double digit growth over the last 30 months we expect demand to slow down a tad, we reduce our FY19E tractor volume estimates to 1o% (earlier 14% YoY). In the near term we expect margins to be under pressure due to the upcoming UV launches (S201, Alturas) in H2FY19, however for the longer term up-tick in margins largely depends on the success of these models as they would not only boost volume growth but provide operating leverage benefits as well. Increased government focus on rural economy could further accelerate growth for both, Farm and Auto segment.


Outlook


We maintain 'BUY' with a price target of Rs878 (earlier Rs984), based on a core PE of 15x Sep'21E and value of subsidiaries at Rs268.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.