Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 870: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

We attended the virtual analyst meet hosted by M&M wherein the company provided a business update on notably three domains: (i) Update on potential investor coming on board of SsangYong Motors and potential financial implication for M&M (equity & debt exposure) (ii) amicable calling off of JV with Ford Motors (announced in October 2019) and (iii) supply side constraints (semi-conductor chips) impacting volumes in the near term.

Outlook

We continue to maintain BUY rating on M&M with an unchanged target price of Rs 870 valuing it using SOTP valuation methodology.

