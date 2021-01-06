MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 870: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated January 04, 2020.

January 06, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


We attended the virtual analyst meet hosted by M&M wherein the company provided a business update on notably three domains: (i) Update on potential investor coming on board of SsangYong Motors and potential financial implication for M&M (equity & debt exposure) (ii) amicable calling off of JV with Ford Motors (announced in October 2019) and (iii) supply side constraints (semi-conductor chips) impacting volumes in the near term.



Outlook


We continue to maintain BUY rating on M&M with an unchanged target price of Rs 870 valuing it using SOTP valuation methodology.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 6, 2021 12:35 pm

