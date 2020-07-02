App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated June 30, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Our last report on M&M – ‘A generational shift underway’ (3rd Jun’20), highlights big changes within the company (CEO change) and its operating environment (agri reforms). The CEO Designate laid out a clear path to address underlying issues and create value through (a) tough actions on loss-making subsidiaries, (b) tightening of capital norms, (c) differentiation of the core SUV positioning, and (d) the realization of nine businesses’ potential identified as billion-dollar candidates. - One of the key questions from the investors has been regarding how much of the recent outperformance of MM was driven by change in the CEO and capital allocation promise. M&M’s top-quartile stock performance is lagging other rural focus names. The analysis of DII portfolio suggests they remain skeptical of the change (under-weight at 0.47% of AUMs v/s 1.07% weight of M&M in Nifty). - We believe M&M’s operating performance on its own warrants a good 17% upside as the stock is trading at ~29% discount to 5-year average P/E, with scope of re-rating if capital allocation is indeed corrected. Maintain Buy with TP of INR600.


Outlook


Our Jun’22E-based SOTP TP is ~INR600/share – an upside of ~20%. At our TP, implied Core P/E is ~13.9x (v/s 5-year average core P/E of ~15.9x and 10-year average of ~14.3x). Maintain Buy.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

