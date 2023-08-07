English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1760: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1760 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 07, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    We increase our FY24/FY25 EPS estimate by c13%/8% to factor in higher ASP, margin beat, higher other income. M&M’s 1QFY24 revenue came above our and consensus estimate, led by higher-than-expected ASPs at the Automotive segment. EBITDA margin at 13.4% came above our estimate of 12.7%, and largley in line with consensus. Management noted that commodity costs have softened and should support margins, coupled with better mix, operating leverage and price hikes. Suppply issues have normalised and MM is on track to reach 49k unit exit SUV capacity for FY24. MM noted no change in capital allocation policy and tried to calm investor concerns with detailed presentation on the same, which we think should help in investor confidence. M&M should benefit from (1) growing customer preference for SUV, (2) ramp-up in production to fulfill strong demand and order book, (3) market share gains in the tractor industry from new segments, (4) ramp-up in EV portfolio starting 2025.

    Outlook

    Also, benign RM, operating leverage and end of volume of introductory priced model would benefit margins (we buil-in c160bps expansion over FY23-25E). Retain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs 1,760 (18x on Mar-25E core EPS and Rs 360 for subsidiaries) vs Rs. 1,685 earlier.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 05 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 09:20 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!