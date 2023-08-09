English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1686: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1686 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    August 09, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) Q1FY24 EBITDAM at 13.2% (+105bps QoQ) was ~20bps higher than consensus as both FES and auto margins improved. Auto margin at 7.5% (+44bps QoQ) was at FY19 levels despite commodity inflation and BS VI related cost increment. FES segment margin improved to 17.5% (+110bps QoQ). Supply situation has improved and M&M is on track to achieve planned capacity expansion of 49k units/month by Q4FY24, and has an order backlog of >280k units. Despite delivering a strong RoE of 24%, M&M maintains its threshold at 18% RoE and would look to balance growth and profitability.

    Outlook

    Maintain BUY with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR 1,686 (earlier: INR 1,543), implying 19x FY25E core EPS. Change in TP is driven by ~6% increase in FY25E earnings and rolling DCF by a quarter.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 07 -08 - 2023 - isc

