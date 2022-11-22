Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1590: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a conglomerate with a presence in auto, IT, financial services, logistics, hospitality and real estate among others. At standalone level it is India’s largest tractor manufacturer (41.5% H1FY23 market share) second largest CV, fourth largest PV maker (27%, 8.7% H1FY23 market share). FY22 standalone revenue mix – ~62% automotive, ~34% tractors.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating on the stock amid sturdy demand prospects across M&M’s product profile, record order-book, firm commitment towards the EV space and gross margin expansion on the anvil starting Q2FY23. We value M&M at SOTP-based unchanged TP of Rs 1,590 (8.5x FY24E standalone EV/EBITDA; 30% hold company discount to investments, Rs 225/share value accrued pursuant to recently equity raise for electric PV arm).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE