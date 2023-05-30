English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1585: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1585 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 30, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    buy

    buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    M&M’s 4QFY23 revenue came above our and consensus estimate, led by higher-than-expected ASPs (at Rs 809k, +5.3% QoQ). However, EBITDA margin at 12.4% came below our estimate of 12.8%, due to higher mix of auto segment and impact from farm machinery in FES segment. Management noted that commodity costs have softened and should support margins, but noted that semiconductor shortage continues to impact volumes at around c3k unit per month. MM guided for low signle digit growt in tractors led by positive enablers and government spending, furthermore, it aims to grow its farm machinery sales 10x by 2027 (c38% growth in FY23). M&M should benefit, given (1) growing customer preference for SUV, (2) capacity ramp-up to fulfill strong order book, (3) market share gains in the tractor industry, (4) strong response to EV portfolio (XUV4OO).


    Outlook

    Also, benign RM, operating leverage and end of volume of introductory priced model would benefit margins (we buil-in 140bps expansion over FY23-25E). Our EPS estimates remain largely unchanged. Retain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs 1,585 (18x on Mar-25E core EPS and Rs 331 for subsidiaries).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra and Mahindra - 29 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:28 pm