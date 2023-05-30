Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1585: Prabhudas Lilladher

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

M&M’s 4QFY23 revenue came above our and consensus estimate, led by higher-than-expected ASPs (at Rs 809k, +5.3% QoQ). However, EBITDA margin at 12.4% came below our estimate of 12.8%, due to higher mix of auto segment and impact from farm machinery in FES segment. Management noted that commodity costs have softened and should support margins, but noted that semiconductor shortage continues to impact volumes at around c3k unit per month. MM guided for low signle digit growt in tractors led by positive enablers and government spending, furthermore, it aims to grow its farm machinery sales 10x by 2027 (c38% growth in FY23). M&M should benefit, given (1) growing customer preference for SUV, (2) capacity ramp-up to fulfill strong order book, (3) market share gains in the tractor industry, (4) strong response to EV portfolio (XUV4OO).



Outlook

Also, benign RM, operating leverage and end of volume of introductory priced model would benefit margins (we buil-in 140bps expansion over FY23-25E). Our EPS estimates remain largely unchanged. Retain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs 1,585 (18x on Mar-25E core EPS and Rs 331 for subsidiaries).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahindra and Mahindra - 29 -05 - 2023 - prabhu