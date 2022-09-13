Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

On the Electric Vehicle Day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) revealed detailed plans of its EV portfolio, in terms of positioning, differentiation, technology, collaborations and execution timelines. The management laid down a convincing EV growth roadmap, with a slew of launches under the XUV and BE brands, with deliveries of its first EV SUV, XUV 400, set to begin from January 2023. We believe that M&M is on track with its growth roadmap, across its core segments, viz.farm equipment, ICE passenger car segments, passenger EVs and LCV business the company.



Outlook

We retain a Buy rating on M&M with a revised PT (price target) of Rs. 1,550, led by increasing focus on new launches and increasing brand value of its core SUV products. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 18x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.5x its FY24E estimates.

At 11:12 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,298.70, up Rs 1.70, or 0.13 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,309.70 and an intraday low of Rs 1,296.45.

It was trading with volumes of 43,674 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 196,055 shares, a decrease of -77.72 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.30 percent or Rs 3.85 at Rs 1,297.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,365.90 and 52-week low Rs 671.00 on 09 September, 2022 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.92 percent below its 52-week high and 93.55 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 161,453.42 crore.

