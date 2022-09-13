English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodity Live: Coffee Prices Are Soaring: What's brewing?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated September 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 13, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    On the Electric Vehicle Day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) revealed detailed plans of its EV portfolio, in terms of positioning, differentiation, technology, collaborations and execution timelines. The management laid down a convincing EV growth roadmap, with a slew of launches under the XUV and BE brands, with deliveries of its first EV SUV, XUV 400, set to begin from January 2023. We believe that M&M is on track with its growth roadmap, across its core segments, viz.farm equipment, ICE passenger car segments, passenger EVs and LCV business the company.



    Outlook


    We retain a Buy rating on M&M with a revised PT (price target) of Rs. 1,550, led by increasing focus on new launches and increasing brand value of its core SUV products. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 18x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.5x its FY24E estimates.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 11:12 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,298.70, up Rs 1.70, or 0.13 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,309.70 and an intraday low of Rs 1,296.45.


    It was trading with volumes of 43,674 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 196,055 shares, a decrease of -77.72 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.30 percent or Rs 3.85 at Rs 1,297.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,365.90 and 52-week low Rs 671.00 on 09 September, 2022 and 08 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 4.92 percent below its 52-week high and 93.55 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 161,453.42 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 130922 - khaN

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 11:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.