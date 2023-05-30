English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    May 30, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    M&M is consistently showing sequential improvement in its EBIT margin in the FES and auto segments for the past five quarters. The company has a robust order book in the PV segment at 292,000 units; it gained 120bps market share in the tractor segment in FY2023. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 15.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.6x its FY2025 estimates.


    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on M&M with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,550, on consistent improvement in profitability, focus on disciplined capital allocation, and aim to achieve market leadership in its operating areas.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

