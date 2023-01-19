Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

M&M priced its first e SUV, XUV 400 competitively – well under Rs 20 lakh bracket, which in our view would help it to garner healthy bookings in line with XUV’s brand equity. Implementation of BS-VI phase-2 is likely to have a minimal impact on cost inflation, helping M&M to maintain its growth trajectory. We believe M&M is on track with its growth roadmap, across its core segments, viz. farm equipment, ICE passenger car segments, passenger EVs, and LCV business.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on M&M with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,550, led by increasing focus on new launches and growing brand value of its core SUV products. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 18.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.6x its FY2024E estimates.

