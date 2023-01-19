English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Davos 2023 discussion on Crypto
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 19, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    M&M priced its first e SUV, XUV 400 competitively – well under Rs 20 lakh bracket, which in our view would help it to garner healthy bookings in line with XUV’s brand equity. Implementation of BS-VI phase-2 is likely to have a minimal impact on cost inflation, helping M&M to maintain its growth trajectory. We believe M&M is on track with its growth roadmap, across its core segments, viz. farm equipment, ICE passenger car segments, passenger EVs, and LCV business.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on M&M with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,550, led by increasing focus on new launches and growing brand value of its core SUV products. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 18.3x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.6x its FY2024E estimates.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 19 -01-2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 07:57 pm