    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

    March 14, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    MM’s 3QFY23 operating performance was in line, though PAT came in above our estimate thanks to higher other income. The Auto business remains on a strong growth path, led by a healthy order backlog. The Tractor segment is expected to cross its previous peak in FY23.

    Outlook

    We marginally upgrade our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimates by 3% each to account for higher other income. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,550 (Dec’24E based SOTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

