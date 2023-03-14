Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1550: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

MM’s 3QFY23 operating performance was in line, though PAT came in above our estimate thanks to higher other income. The Auto business remains on a strong growth path, led by a healthy order backlog. The Tractor segment is expected to cross its previous peak in FY23.

Outlook

We marginally upgrade our FY23E/FY24E EPS estimates by 3% each to account for higher other income. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR1,550 (Dec’24E based SOTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahindra & Mahindra - 14 -03 - 2023 - moti