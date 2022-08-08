Buy Mahindra and Mahindra target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a conglomerate with a presence in auto, IT, financial services, logistics, hospitality and real estate among others. At standalone level, it is India’s largest tractor manufacturer (~40% FY22 market share) & second largest CV, fourth largest PV maker (24.7%, 7.4% FY22 market share). FY22 standalone revenue mix – ~62% automotive, ~34% tractors.



Outlook

We retain BUY rating amid new launches led healthy demand prospects across M&M’s product profile and tangible steps towards EV transformation. We value M&M at SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,550 (10x FY24E standalone EV/EBITDA; 30% holding company discount to investments, Rs 225/share value accrued pursuant to recently equity raise for Electric PV arm).

