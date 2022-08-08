English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 08, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a conglomerate with a presence in auto, IT, financial services, logistics, hospitality and real estate among others. At standalone level, it is India’s largest tractor manufacturer (~40% FY22 market share) & second largest CV, fourth largest PV maker (24.7%, 7.4% FY22 market share). FY22 standalone revenue mix – ~62% automotive, ~34% tractors.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating amid new launches led healthy demand prospects across M&M’s product profile and tangible steps towards EV transformation. We value M&M at SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,550 (10x FY24E standalone EV/EBITDA; 30% holding company discount to investments, Rs 225/share value accrued pursuant to recently equity raise for Electric PV arm).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:52 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.