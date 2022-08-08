Buy Mahindra and Mahindra target of Rs 1550: ICICI Direct

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is a conglomerate with a presence in auto, IT, financial services, logistics, hospitality and real estate among others. At standalone level, it is India’s largest tractor manufacturer (~40% FY22 market share) & second largest CV, fourth largest PV maker (24.7%, 7.4% FY22 market share). FY22 standalone revenue mix – ~62% automotive, ~34% tractors.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating amid new launches led healthy demand prospects across M&M’s product profile and tangible steps towards EV transformation. We value M&M at SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,550 (10x FY24E standalone EV/EBITDA; 30% holding company discount to investments, Rs 225/share value accrued pursuant to recently equity raise for Electric PV arm).

