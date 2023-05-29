English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated May 27, 2023.

    May 29, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

    MM’s 4QFY23 operating performance was in line, though PAT exceeded expectations thanks to higher other income and lower tax. SUV business order backlog continues to increase (~292k units vs 266k in 3Q) driven by new launches, despite increase in production. In tractors, it aims to gain market share through product launches in lightweight tractors, though industry is expected to have low growth in FY24.


    Outlook

    We maintain our EPS estimates for FY24/FY25. Retain BUY with a TP of INR1,500/share (Mar’25E based SOTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

