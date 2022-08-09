English
    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1400: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    MM’s 1QFY23 operating performance was in line as the Auto business made up for weakness in the Tractor segment. While the Auto business is firmly on the growth path, led by a refreshed product portfolio, the outlook for the Tractor segment is uncertain, particularly for 2HFY23. The strong order backlog in SUV will continue to boost performance, aided by RM cost savings. Stability in the Tractor business will be a key performance driver.


    Outlook


    We raise our FY23/FY24 standalone EPS estimate by 7% each to factor in a strong order backlog in the Passenger UVs and improving semiconductor supplies. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR1,400/share (Sep’24E based SoTP).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

