Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1389: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

M&M’s Q1 FY23 numbers came in line with our expectations as the topline was reported at ₹196 bn, a growth of 67% yoy as volumes rose by 47% yoy and realizations zoomed up by about 20% yoy. Automotive division revenues came in at ₹123 bn, an increase of 50.4% yoy led by success of new launches -Thar, Bolero Neo and XUV 7oo and XUV 3oo as M&M started slowly catering to the order backlog. Automotive EBIT margin rose by 10 bps qoq, (400 bps yoy) due to positive operating leverage, model mix and price hikes taken to absorb input costs. Tractor EBIT margins came in at 16% which were 30 bps up qoq but down by 430 bps down on yoy basis. This was due to inability to pass on a significant amount of high input costs due to competition. Overall EBITDA margin came in at 11.9% (-200 bps yoy,-up 50 bps qoq). This dip was due to (1) RM costs headwinds (2) subdued FES margins (3) and semi- conductor shortage. The company’s adjusted net profit of ₹14.71 bn which was down by 57.5% yoy and up by 26% qoq.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on attractive valuations; SoTP-based target price stands at ₹1,389 (₹1,087 core business valued at 15x FY 24E earnings + subsidiary valuation of ₹302) in line with our assumptions of margin improvement on increase in volumes and value of SUV, 3Ws and LCV segments, recovery in FES, impact of softening of input costs from Q3 , production increase and cost reduction measures.

