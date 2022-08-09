English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1389: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1389 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    LKP Research's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    M&M’s Q1 FY23 numbers came in line with our expectations as the topline was reported at ₹196 bn, a growth of 67% yoy as volumes rose by 47% yoy and realizations zoomed up by about 20% yoy. Automotive division revenues came in at ₹123 bn, an increase of 50.4% yoy led by success of new launches -Thar, Bolero Neo and XUV 7oo and XUV 3oo as M&M started slowly catering to the order backlog. Automotive EBIT margin rose by 10 bps qoq, (400 bps yoy) due to positive operating leverage, model mix and price hikes taken to absorb input costs. Tractor EBIT margins came in at 16% which were 30 bps up qoq but down by 430 bps down on yoy basis. This was due to inability to pass on a significant amount of high input costs due to competition. Overall EBITDA margin came in at 11.9% (-200 bps yoy,-up 50 bps qoq). This dip was due to (1) RM costs headwinds (2) subdued FES margins (3) and semi- conductor shortage. The company’s adjusted net profit of ₹14.71 bn which was down by 57.5% yoy and up by 26% qoq.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on attractive valuations; SoTP-based target price stands at ₹1,389 (₹1,087 core business valued at 15x FY 24E earnings + subsidiary valuation of ₹302) in line with our assumptions of margin improvement on increase in volumes and value of SUV, 3Ws and LCV segments, recovery in FES, impact of softening of input costs from Q3 , production increase and cost reduction measures.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra and Mahindra - 080822 - lkp

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #LKP Research #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.