English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1380: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1380 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 25, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 11.4/19.6% and SoTP based target price to Rs 1,380 (earlier Rs 1,155), due to healthy turnaround in M&M’s auto story and likely gains from decline in inputs costs (steel prices down ~25% from peak levels). We position M&M as one of our preferred picks in the autos space given (1) visible benefits from change of management (2) growth revival in automotive segment from robust product pipeline, strong order book and semiconductor supply issues easing out (3) 200bps market share gain in tractor segment (market leader with 40% share) plus strong leadership in high growth farm implements segment and (4) >300bps margin expansion over FY22-25E, led by fading commodity inflation and operating leverage. Over last three months, M&M’s stock has outperformed the Nifty Auto Index – M&M ~30% vs Nifty Auto ~15% on the back of (1) unprecedented acceptance of its four consecutive UV model launches resulting in an order book of +143k units (2) launch of new Scorpio-N and (3) potential value unlocking in its EV-PV subsidiary (investment of Rs 19.25bn by BII in a valuation band of ~Rs 404-700bn). We believe that the stock will trade at a premium to its historic P/E given (1) its revamped SUV business with success in premium UV segment and (2) improved capital allocation strategy (as it moves closer to 18% RoE targets).


    Outlook


    Maintain ‘BUY’ with SoTP based Jun-24 target price of Rs 1,380 (18x P/E on core business and Rs 285 for subsidiaries at 30% holdco discount). We are not factoring in any value for EVCo, however with success of XUV400 there can be re-rating of the stock.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 250722 -prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 03:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.