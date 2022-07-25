Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1380: Prabhudas Lilladher

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

We are increasing FY23/24 EPS estimates by 11.4/19.6% and SoTP based target price to Rs 1,380 (earlier Rs 1,155), due to healthy turnaround in M&M’s auto story and likely gains from decline in inputs costs (steel prices down ~25% from peak levels). We position M&M as one of our preferred picks in the autos space given (1) visible benefits from change of management (2) growth revival in automotive segment from robust product pipeline, strong order book and semiconductor supply issues easing out (3) 200bps market share gain in tractor segment (market leader with 40% share) plus strong leadership in high growth farm implements segment and (4) >300bps margin expansion over FY22-25E, led by fading commodity inflation and operating leverage. Over last three months, M&M’s stock has outperformed the Nifty Auto Index – M&M ~30% vs Nifty Auto ~15% on the back of (1) unprecedented acceptance of its four consecutive UV model launches resulting in an order book of +143k units (2) launch of new Scorpio-N and (3) potential value unlocking in its EV-PV subsidiary (investment of Rs 19.25bn by BII in a valuation band of ~Rs 404-700bn). We believe that the stock will trade at a premium to its historic P/E given (1) its revamped SUV business with success in premium UV segment and (2) improved capital allocation strategy (as it moves closer to 18% RoE targets).

Outlook

Maintain ‘BUY’ with SoTP based Jun-24 target price of Rs 1,380 (18x P/E on core business and Rs 285 for subsidiaries at 30% holdco discount). We are not factoring in any value for EVCo, however with success of XUV400 there can be re-rating of the stock.

