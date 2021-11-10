MARKET NEWS

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1055: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated November 09, 2021.

November 10, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Q2FY22 EBITDA declined 19% yoy to Rs16.6bn, slightly above estimates. Revenue grew 15% to Rs133.1bn, above our estimate of Rs124.6bn, mainly aided by better realizations in the Auto segment. Adjusted earnings grew 29% to Rs16.9bn, 13% above estimates, owing to higher other income. The PV order book is strong at 160,000+ units, led by robust demand for XUV700 and Thar models. New products remain a focus area across segments, with an emphasis on EVs. By CY27, management expects to launch 16 electric models for PVs, CVs and 3Ws. We expect revenue/earnings CAGRs of 12%/14% over FY22-24E. Auto revenue should see a strong 18% CAGR, while Farm equipment revenues are likely to witness a subdued 2% CAGR.



Outlook


The core P/E ratio is inexpensive at 12.5x/10.5x on FY23/24 estimates. Recommend Buy with a TP of Rs1,055 (Rs920 earlier), based on 14x core P/E on Dec'23E (Sep'23E earlier) and the value of investments at Rs537/share (Rs435 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:15 pm

