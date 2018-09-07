Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated September 06, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial
Key takeaways from our meeting with Mahindra Finance (MMFS) management: i) Disbursement growth remains strong for July/August at c.30%. Management expects 20%+ AUM growth in FY19 (vs. 18% in FY18) which could accelerate to 25% in FY20 ii) Asset quality is significantly improving and company has witnessed 5% improvement in collection efficiency during July/August; Management expects GNPL to reduce to 7% by FY19 (vs. 9.4% in Q1) iii) MMFS expects 15bps increase in average outstanding cost of funds (incremental cost of funds up 75bps) which will be passed on via higher lending rate; iv) NPLs in the housing subsidiary have peaked and significant improvement is expected during 2HFY19 v) Management expects RoA/RoE to improve to 3%/18-20% by FY20 (vs. 1.8%/11% in FY18);
Outlook
We believe, with acceleration in growth and significant improvement in profitability, MMFS is well-placed to report top quartile return ratios over the next 2 years. We maintain BUY with a Mar’19 TP of INR 650.
