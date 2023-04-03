English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial; target of Rs 285: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated March 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 03, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial

    Mahindra Finance (MMFS) has over the last 18 months embarked on multiple strategic initiatives, which we believe will lead to 1) lower operating cost ratios through improved productivity aided by higher efficiencies, 2) sustainable improvement in asset quality resulting in lower credit costs, 3) much better risk management by leveraging analytics/business intelligence, and 4) improvement in business volumes by targeting the affluent rural and semi-urban (RUSU) customer segment with relevant lifecycle products. Rural demand, which is already showing green-shoots of revival, should improve further, driven by higher rural spending (in the year leading up to the general elections), improvement in mining activity and the opening up of the contracting segment. A better minimum support price (MSP) and better agri yields for customers in the agri ecosystem should result in healthy rural cash-flows and would help to sustain demand even beyond the narrative of general elections.

    Outlook

    We model an AUM/PAT CAGR of 18%/17% over FY23-FY25E with an RoA/RoE of 2.0%/13% in FY25E. We retain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR285 (premised on 1.8x FY25E P/BV). Key risk to our call: external disruptions like COVID waves leading to volatility in asset quality and credit costs.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial - 03 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 3, 2023 04:20 pm