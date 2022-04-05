 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Maheshwari logistics; target of Rs 250: Equity99

Broker Research
Apr 05, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Equity99 is bullish on Maheshwari logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated April 04, 2022.

Equity99's research report on Maheshwari logistics

Maheshwari Logistics is engaged in the Business of Carriers, Transporters, dealing in papers, Board M.G Kraft Paper , Waste Paper, Kraft Paper , writing Papers and all other Papers and Dealing in coal and Lignite etc. Company handled 13.87MT of logistics for FY21. Also, for FY21 it collected 1 Lakh tonne of waste papers through its 5 centres.

Outlook

Considering the market-cap of company the Subsidy amount is very substantial. Keeping in mind the above factors, we initiate BUY call on Maheshwari Logistics Ltd with target price of Rs 250.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Equity99 #Maheshwari Logistics #Recommendations
first published: Apr 5, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.