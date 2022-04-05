Buy Maheshwari logistics; target of Rs 250: Equity99

Equity99's research report on Maheshwari logistics

Maheshwari Logistics is engaged in the Business of Carriers, Transporters, dealing in papers, Board M.G Kraft Paper , Waste Paper, Kraft Paper , writing Papers and all other Papers and Dealing in coal and Lignite etc. Company handled 13.87MT of logistics for FY21. Also, for FY21 it collected 1 Lakh tonne of waste papers through its 5 centres.

Outlook

Considering the market-cap of company the Subsidy amount is very substantial. Keeping in mind the above factors, we initiate BUY call on Maheshwari Logistics Ltd with target price of Rs 250.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

