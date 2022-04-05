English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Maheshwari logistics; target of Rs 250: Equity99

    Equity99 is bullish on Maheshwari logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated April 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 05, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Equity99's research report on Maheshwari logistics


    Maheshwari Logistics is engaged in the Business of Carriers, Transporters, dealing in papers, Board M.G Kraft Paper , Waste Paper, Kraft Paper , writing Papers and all other Papers and Dealing in coal and Lignite etc. Company handled 13.87MT of logistics for FY21. Also, for FY21 it collected 1 Lakh tonne of waste papers through its 5 centres.


    Outlook


    Considering the market-cap of company the Subsidy amount is very substantial. Keeping in mind the above factors, we initiate BUY call on Maheshwari Logistics Ltd with target price of Rs 250.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Equity99 #Maheshwari Logistics #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 11:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.