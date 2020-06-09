Buy Maheshwari Logistics; target of Rs 225: Equity99

Equity99's report on Maheshwari Logistics

Incorporated in 2006, Maheshwari Logistics Limited (MLL), offers a diversified business model, promoted by Maheshwari and Kabra Group. MLL is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in variety of papers. Has their registered office at Vapi, Gujarat and paper manufacturing facility at Ambethi, Gujarat along with 6 operating offices in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Company got listed on the NSE – SME platform on 16th January, 2017.

Outlook

At CMP of INR 162, stock trades at 13.6x trailing EPS. The stock is available at a significant discount to the industry PE of 20x. We recommend a compelling BUY for this stock.

