you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maheshwari Logistics; target of Rs 225: Equity99

Equity99 is bullish on Maheshwari Logistics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Equity99's report on Maheshwari Logistics


Incorporated in 2006, Maheshwari Logistics Limited (MLL), offers a diversified business model, promoted by Maheshwari and Kabra Group. MLL is engaged in providing logistics services, supplying of non-coking coal, manufacturing of kraft paper and trading in variety of papers. Has their registered office at Vapi, Gujarat and paper manufacturing facility at Ambethi, Gujarat along with 6 operating offices in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Company got listed on the NSE – SME platform on 16th January, 2017.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 162, stock trades at 13.6x trailing EPS. The stock is available at a significant discount to the industry PE of 20x. We recommend a compelling BUY for this stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Buy #Equity99 #Maheshwari Logistics #Recommendations

