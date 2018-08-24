App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:10 PM IST

Buy Maharashtra Seamless; target of Rs 805: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Maharashtra Seamless has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 805 in its research report dated August 21, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Maharashtra Seamless


MSL Q1FY19 result significantly outperformed our estimates; sales grew on back of improved realizations in Seamless as well as ERW pipe division. Margins expanded significantly on y/y and sequential basis demonstrating the pricing power. We note that Q1FY19 (and so the Q4FY18 quarter) signals sustainable recovery in company's financials in foreseeable future, supporting our investment thesis.


Outlook


MSL stock continues to trade at attractive valuations at 4.6 FY20 EV/EBITDA. We value MSL stock at 7.5x EV/EBITDA FY20E earnings and maintain BUY with revised target price of Rs 805 per share (Rs 615 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Maharashtra Seamless #Recommendations

