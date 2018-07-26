App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas with target Rs 972: Rupak De

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 870-880 for the target of Rs 972 with a stop loss below Rs 829.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily frame, Mahanagar Gas has produced a symmetrical triangle breakout, which is the result of growing optimism in stock.

The recent up move has set the price above 50 EMA; in addition, the price has moved above 38.20% retracement level of the previous fall from 1028 to 772.

The weekly and daily momentum indicators are also in favour of further upside in the stock.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 870-880 for the target of Rs 972 with a stop loss below Rs 829.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 01:01 pm

tags #Stocks Views

