English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 980: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated August 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 27, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas


    Higher APM gas allocation of 94% to CNG/D-PNG would reduce gas cost by 25% to $8.4/mmBtu for MGL and use of term LNG for remaining 6% gas requirement instead of expensive spot LNG provides room for margin improvement in Q2FY23. A potential capping of domestic gas price at current levels and likely change in domestic gas pricing formula would remove margin overhang and drive re-rating for CGDs. MGL has cut its CNG price by Rs. 6/kg in Mumbai and this has improved economics of CNG vs petrol. This coupled with ramp-up at Raigad GA (0.5 mmscmd volume potential) would drive 7% volume CAGR over FY22-24E. We highlight here that MGL’s Q1FY23 CNG volume grew 14% versus pre-pandemic volume seen in Q3FY20.



    Outlook


    We raise our PE multiple and increase our PT to Rs. 980 while maintaining our Buy rating on MGL. MGL is the cheapest CGD stock and trades at an attractive valuation of 11x FY24 EPS (at 27% discount to 3-year average PE multiple).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahanagar Gas - 270822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 12:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.