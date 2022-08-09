 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 951: Motilal Oswal

Aug 09, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahanagar Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 951 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahanagar Gas

MAHGL reported an inline earnings. Record high volumes of 3.45mmscmd (up 44% YoY and 9% QoQ) has been offset by a softer EBITDA margin at INR9.1/scm (down 35% YoY). EBITDA stood at INR2.8b (down 6% YoY, but up 33% QoQ). While sales volumes were soaring higher in 1QFY23 due to a base effect, we expect a muted growth in FY24 over FY23 due to a lack of growth opportunities. Spot LNG prices have increased to ~USD41/mmBtu in Jul’22 from USD28/mmBtu in 1QFY23. Domestic APM gas prices are also expected to rise by ~50% from Oct’22, resulting in a pressure on EBITDA/scm. MAHGL has taken a few price hikes in FY23 till date. However, with each rise, incremental hikes become difficult. OMCs have also been seeking higher commissions. Around 65% of CNG volumes for MAHGL accrue from OMC outlets.

Outlook

We value the stock at 13x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR951. We maintain our Buy rating owing to its relatively cheap valuations.

