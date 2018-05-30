Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 945: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported its Q4FY18 results that were in line with our estimates on the volume front. The topline increased 11.7% YoY to | 643.8 crore, above our estimate of | 626.5 crore on account of higher realisations. Volumes increased 6.7% YoY to 2.8 mmscmd, in line with our estimates. CNG volumes grew 6.2% YoY and were at 2.05 mmscmd whereas PNG volumes grew 5.7% YoY and came in at 0.74 mmscmd

Outlook

We lower our multiple to 18x FY20E EPS of | 52.4 taking into account higher costs and lower than earlier expected earnings growth. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of | 945.

