Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 945: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 945 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas
Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported its Q4FY18 results that were in line with our estimates on the volume front. The topline increased 11.7% YoY to | 643.8 crore, above our estimate of | 626.5 crore on account of higher realisations. Volumes increased 6.7% YoY to 2.8 mmscmd, in line with our estimates. CNG volumes grew 6.2% YoY and were at 2.05 mmscmd whereas PNG volumes grew 5.7% YoY and came in at 0.74 mmscmd
Outlook
We lower our multiple to 18x FY20E EPS of | 52.4 taking into account higher costs and lower than earlier expected earnings growth. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of | 945.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.