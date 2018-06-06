Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 940: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) reported revenues of INR 5.8 bln, (+11.7% YoY and 1% QoQ). Total sales volumes for the quarter stood at 2.8 mmscmd – 2.05 mmscmd for CNG and 0.74 mmscmd for PNG. The gross margins remained unchanged YoY, however it declined QoQ to 50.4% (-325 bps) due higher cost of RMAT. The increase in cost was due to high LNG prices. The operating margin was dented primarily due to higher other expenses for the quarter (+143 bps QoQ and +135 bps YoY). The OPM fell by 454 bps QoQ and 104 bps YoY to 30% at INR 1.7 bln. Although there was a rise in other income (+34% YoY and 23% QoQ) which supported the bottom-line to some extent for the quarter, higher depreciation (+118 bps QoQ and +89bps YoY) reduced the NPM to 17.8% (-347 bps QoQ and -108 bps YoY). PAT stood at INR 1.04 bln (+5.3% YoY, -15.5% QoQ). The board has recommended a dividend of INR 11 per share.

Outlook

We believe that with more thrust towards greener fuel and the company’s robust expansion plans, MGL will benefit from the same. Despite the rise in the cost on account of increasing gas prices, higher volumes on a gradual basis will boost the financial performance of the company in the coming quarters. The increase in prices of alternate fuels such as petrol and diesel will also encourage higher conversion of vehicles to CNG thus benefitting companies like MGL and IGL. We have revised our estimates to factor in the rise in the costs as well as the company’s expansion plans. We expect the revenues to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% over FY18-20E and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% over FY18-20E. At a CMP of INR 833, the stock is trading at 12.4x of its FY19E earnings and at 11.5x of its FY20E earnings. We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 14x on the FY19E EPs of INR 67.14 and arrived at target price of INR 940 (potential upside – 12.8%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

