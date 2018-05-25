Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 936: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahanagar Gas

MGL's EBITDA of INR1.8b (+8% YoY, -12% QoQ) was below our estimate of INR2b, led by higher cost. EBITDA/scm stood at INR7.0 (est. of INR8.0; INR8.0 in 3QFY18, INR6.9 in 4QFY17). The company provided INR79m for Gujarat VAT adjustment with effect from Aug'18.

Outlook

The stock trades at 16.9x FY20E EPS of INR46.8. We reduce our valuation multiple by ~10%, in line with global gas peers' valuation multiple. We value MGL at 20x FY20E EPS to arrive at a fair value of INR936/share, implying an upside 18%. Maintain Buy.

