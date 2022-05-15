Buy Mahanagar Gas: target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas
Q4FY2022 PAT of Rs. 132 crore (up 132% q-o-q) was significantly above ours and street’s estimates due a sharp beat in EBITDA margin, higher other income partially offset by lower volume, and high depreciation. Beat of 49% in EBITDA margin at 7.6/scm (up 123% q-o-q) was led by a steep hike in CNG/D-PNG price, better gas sourcing mix, and premium price for I&C versus alternative fuels. CNG/I&C PNG volumes declined by 4.8%/4.6% q-o-q due to impact of COVID-19 over January and February. Steep hike in CNG/D-PNG price to Rs. 76/kg and Rs. 46/scm till April 2022 factors in the recent increase in domestic gas price and high spot LNG price and reflects MGL’s pricing power. Management has guided for 7-8% y-o-y volume growth for FY2023.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on MGL with a revised PT of Rs. 930, noting its inexpensive valuation of 9.8x its FY2024E EPS (at a discount of 34% to three-year average PE of 15x), given the steep correction in the stock prices from 52-week high level.
