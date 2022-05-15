English
    Buy Mahanagar Gas: target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 930 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas


    Q4FY2022 PAT of Rs. 132 crore (up 132% q-o-q) was significantly above ours and street’s estimates due a sharp beat in EBITDA margin, higher other income partially offset by lower volume, and high depreciation. Beat of 49% in EBITDA margin at 7.6/scm (up 123% q-o-q) was led by a steep hike in CNG/D-PNG price, better gas sourcing mix, and premium price for I&C versus alternative fuels. CNG/I&C PNG volumes declined by 4.8%/4.6% q-o-q due to impact of COVID-19 over January and February. Steep hike in CNG/D-PNG price to Rs. 76/kg and Rs. 46/scm till April 2022 factors in the recent increase in domestic gas price and high spot LNG price and reflects MGL’s pricing power. Management has guided for 7-8% y-o-y volume growth for FY2023.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on MGL with a revised PT of Rs. 930, noting its inexpensive valuation of 9.8x its FY2024E EPS (at a discount of 34% to three-year average PE of 15x), given the steep correction in the stock prices from 52-week high level.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
