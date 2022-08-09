Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas
Q1FY23 PAT of Rs. 185 crore (up 40.5% q-o-q) was above our estimates led by sharp beat in EBITDA margin, higher-than-expected volumes and lower depreciation costs. Beat of 9% in EBITDA margin at Rs. 9.1/scm (up 20.5% q-o-q) was led by higher CNG/D-PNG prices and better margins in industrial/ commercial (I&C) PNG as prices were at a premium to alternative fuels. CNG/I&C PNG volumes grew by 11.5%/5% q-o-q to 2.5 mmscmd/0.4 mmscmd while D-PNG volume declined by 1% q-o-q to 0.5 mmscmd. New gas allocation policy implemented with uniform base price (UBP at $10.5/mmBtu currently). Management focused to balance between volumes/margin given narrowing of price gap between CNG and petrol and expectations of further gas price hike from October 2022. CGDs in discussion with government for a favourable gas pricing and allocation of HP-HT gas to CGDs.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy rating on MGL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 930, noting its inexpensive valuation of 10.5x its FY2024E EPS (at a discount of 30% to three-year average PE of 15x).
