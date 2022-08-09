Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 930: Sharekhan

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Q1FY23 PAT of Rs. 185 crore (up 40.5% q-o-q) was above our estimates led by sharp beat in EBITDA margin, higher-than-expected volumes and lower depreciation costs. Beat of 9% in EBITDA margin at Rs. 9.1/scm (up 20.5% q-o-q) was led by higher CNG/D-PNG prices and better margins in industrial/ commercial (I&C) PNG as prices were at a premium to alternative fuels. CNG/I&C PNG volumes grew by 11.5%/5% q-o-q to 2.5 mmscmd/0.4 mmscmd while D-PNG volume declined by 1% q-o-q to 0.5 mmscmd. New gas allocation policy implemented with uniform base price (UBP at $10.5/mmBtu currently). Management focused to balance between volumes/margin given narrowing of price gap between CNG and petrol and expectations of further gas price hike from October 2022. CGDs in discussion with government for a favourable gas pricing and allocation of HP-HT gas to CGDs.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on MGL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 930, noting its inexpensive valuation of 10.5x its FY2024E EPS (at a discount of 30% to three-year average PE of 15x).

