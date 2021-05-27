Buy Mahanagar Gas: target of Rs 1450: Sharekhan

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Q4FY2021 operating profit at Rs. 316 crore; up 29.7% y-o-y and 4.8% below/inline versus ours/street estimates. Numbers lagged our estimates due to lower-than-expected EBITDA margin of Rs. 12.1/scm (down 3.7% q-o-q) and a slightly lower volume at 2.9 mmscmd (up 3.8% y-o-y). CNG/domestic PNG volume stood at 102%/109% of pre-COVID-19 level at 2 mmscmd/0.46 mmscmd; Industrial/commercial (I/C) PNG volume at 106% y-o-y. Gross margin remained flat q-o-q at Rs. 17.7/scm. Q1FY2022 volumes to get impacted as CNG volume declined by 25-30% versus normal levels due to lockdown; expect a fast recovery as the lockdown eases and vaccination drive gains pace. Ramp-up of the Raigad GA and decent growth in existing GAs would drive long term volume growth. MGL’s is the cheapest CGD stock with an attractive valuation of 12.2x FY23E EPS.



Outlook

Hence, we retain a Buy on MGL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,450. OMCs’ demand of high dealer commissions would remain a near-term overhang.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More