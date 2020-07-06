App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas target of Rs 1380: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1380 in its research report dated July 03, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas


Long-term volume growth intact on low gas penetration, regulatory push for use of green fuels, volume ramp-up at Raigad; volume/PAT CAGR to clock 2.5%/8% CAGR over FY20-FY22E. MGL’s balance sheet is robust with nil-debt; FCF and dividend yield of 7% and 3%, respectively. Weak gas prices to drive margins, given MGL’s pricing power; we model EBITDA margin of Rs. 9.8/Rs. 10.7 per scm for FY21E/FY22E.



Outlook


Initiate coverage on MGL with a Buy rating and PT of Rs. 1,380 given attractive valuation of 12.4x FY22E EPS.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Buy #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan

