Buy Mahanagar Gas target of Rs 1380: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Long-term volume growth intact on low gas penetration, regulatory push for use of green fuels, volume ramp-up at Raigad; volume/PAT CAGR to clock 2.5%/8% CAGR over FY20-FY22E. MGL’s balance sheet is robust with nil-debt; FCF and dividend yield of 7% and 3%, respectively. Weak gas prices to drive margins, given MGL’s pricing power; we model EBITDA margin of Rs. 9.8/Rs. 10.7 per scm for FY21E/FY22E.

Outlook

Initiate coverage on MGL with a Buy rating and PT of Rs. 1,380 given attractive valuation of 12.4x FY22E EPS.



