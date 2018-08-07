Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1292: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Mahanagar Gas

MGL’s adjusted 1QFY19 revenue came in at Rs 6.32bn, up 19.1% YoY led by 12.9% YoY increase in volumes to 2.9mmscmd and higher realisations at Rs 24.2/scm (+6.4% YoY). The company has finalised the negotiations with OMCs with respect to trade discounts and accounted additional discount of Rs 129.3mn relating to period from Jan-15 to Mar-18. This has been netted off from revenue for this quarter.

Outlook

MGL has bid only for 3 GAs. But the choice of the GAs is well thought of as two (Chennai and Visakhapatnam) out of three GAs are high potential and densely populated among the total GAs offered. Our target is Rs 1,292/sh (27x Jun-20E standalone EPS). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.