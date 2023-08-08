Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1285: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Q1FY24 PAT of Rs. 368 crore (up 37% q-o-q) was 24% above our estimate led by large beat in EBITDA margin and substantially higher other income which offset the miss in gas sales volumes. Record EBITDA margins of Rs. 16.8/scm (up 31% q-o-q) reflects significantly lower pass-through of decline in gas cost to customers. Gas sales volume was up just 1% q-o-q to 3.4 mmscmd due to subdued volume across segments. Management maintained its 5-6% volume CAGR guidance for the next few years. MGL is well-suited among city gas distributors (CGDs) to shield its margins from any cut in petrol/diesel prices. Improving CNG conversion, focus on CV segment and potential 0.5 mmscmd gas demand from addition 450-500 MSRTC buses on CNG provide scope for a positive volume surprise.

Outlook

Despite a sharp 25% rise in stock price in CY23YTD, valuation of 10x its FY25E EPS is attractive given steep discount to peers as well as to MGL’s historical PE. We see scope for valuation re-rating as the recent announcement to acquire Unison Enviro could allay low volume growth concerns. Hence, we maintain a Buy on MGL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,285.

