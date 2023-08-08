Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1285: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MAHGL) reported higher-than-estimated EBITDA of INR5.2b (est. INR4.2b), led by an all-time high EBITDA/scm of INR16.8 (est. INR13). Volumes were 5% below our est. at 3.4mmscmd in 1QFY24. The management expects volume growth over the next couple of quarters to be driven by the addition of 500-600 CNG busses to MSRTC’s fleet vs. ~120 currently. MAHGL has recently commissioned an online CNG filling facility for MSRTC’s Vithalwadi depot and will set up CNG infrastructure in six more depots. The average consumption of MSRTC busses is ~80kg/day. The conversion for commercial vehicles declined to 1,200 in 1QFY24 from 1,300 last quarter. The company is looking to target commercial customers by incentivizing aggregators and fleet owners to use CNG. The company may also consider giving discounts to high-volume customers. Given strong margins in 1QFY24, we raise our EBITDA/scm assumption to INR12 for FY24 from INR10 previously. Subsequently, we increase our EBITDA/PAT assumption by 17%/21% for FY24 while keeping it broadly unchanged for FY25.



Outlook

The stock trades at 10.2x FY24E EPS of INR104.1. We value it at 16x FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,285. Maintain BUY on MAHGL.

