Buy Mahanagar Gas; Target Of Rs 1275: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

We increase our FY21E estimates by 20% to factor in higher spreads and volumes. MGL remains a play on increased gas penetration from rising vehicle and PNG penetration in a benign gas price environment.

Outlook

We continue to like MGL’s business given their dominating share in the growing markets of Mumbai and suburbs. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 1,275 (Rs1,226 earlier).

