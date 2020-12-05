PlusFinancial Times
Buy Mahanagar Gas; Target Of Rs 1275: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1275 in its research report dated December 17, 2020.

Dec 5, 2020 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas


We increase our FY21E estimates by 20% to factor in higher spreads and volumes. MGL remains a play on increased gas penetration from rising vehicle and PNG penetration in a benign gas price environment.


Outlook


We continue to like MGL’s business given their dominating share in the growing markets of Mumbai and suburbs. Reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 1,275 (Rs1,226 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:58 pm

