Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1260: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

We increase our FY24/25E estimates by 14.2%/12.6% to factor in higher margins, given benign gas price outlook. Mahanagar Gas (MAHGL) Q4 results came high, due to higher than expected margins at Rs12.8/scm vs Rs10.2/scm. We believe MAHGL will benefit from lower gas prices in the near term given 1) implementation of Mr Kirit Parekh committee report with suggested price cap of USD6.5/mmbtu towards domestic gas used for priority sectors like CGD and fertilizer and 2) Higher allocation of HPHT (0.19mmscmd) which replaced imported spot LNG. MAHGL remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicles and PNG penetration.

Outlook

We like the business because of its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and its suburbs. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs1,260 (Rs 1,103).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Mahanagar Gas - 09 -05 - 2023 - prabhu