English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1260: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

    We increase our FY24/25E estimates by 14.2%/12.6% to factor in higher margins, given benign gas price outlook. Mahanagar Gas (MAHGL) Q4 results came high, due to higher than expected margins at Rs12.8/scm vs Rs10.2/scm. We believe MAHGL will benefit from lower gas prices in the near term given 1) implementation of Mr Kirit Parekh committee report with suggested price cap of USD6.5/mmbtu towards domestic gas used for priority sectors like CGD and fertilizer and 2) Higher allocation of HPHT (0.19mmscmd) which replaced imported spot LNG. MAHGL remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicles and PNG penetration.

    Outlook

    We like the business because of its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and its suburbs. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a TP of Rs1,260 (Rs 1,103).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahanagar Gas - 09 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahanagar Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 11, 2023 01:57 pm