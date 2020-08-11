172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-mahanagar-gas-target-of-rs-1226-prabhudas-lilladher-5679061.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1226: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1226 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas


We lower our FY21-23 earnings estimate to factor in gradual recovery in volumes post pandemic. MGL remains a play on increased gas penetration from rising vehicle and PNG penetration in a benign gas price environment. We continue to like MGL’s business given their dominating share in the growing markets of Mumbai and suburbs. Reiterate BUY.



Outlook


We cut our FY21 earnings estimated by 18.6%. We also trim our FY22-23 by 6.5% and 4.5% respectively to factor in lower volumes as the pandemic related restrictions get gradually lifted and the economic activity picksup. Reiterate BUY with a PT of Rs1,226 (1,279 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Buy #Mahanagar Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

