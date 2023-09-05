English
    Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1210: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated September 04, 2023.

    September 05, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Mahanagar Gas

    Mahanagar Gas (MGL) stock price has corrected ~12% from the highs of August 2023 owing to weaker-than-expected volume growth. However, we expect the implementation of Kirit Parikh Committee recommendations from April 2023 and a decline in input gas costs to improve MGL’s volume growth. Additionally, with the rise in crude oil prices sequentially, the risk of CNG price discount to petrol and diesel prices narrowing has declined. The company’s acquisition of Unison Enviro’s (UEPL) three geographical areas (GAs) should also add to its overall volume growth.

    Outlook

    At the current price, MGL’s valuation at 9.8x Sep-24E EPS, a ~24% discount to its five-year average multiple of 12.9x, remains attractive and provides favourable risk-reward as CMP implies only 2.5% volume growth. We, therefore, upgrade our recommendation on MGL to a BUY with a target price of INR 1,210/sh.

    first published: Sep 5, 2023 04:54 pm

